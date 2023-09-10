It all came down to two points.
The Lady Spartan volleyball team faced off against county rivals Buena Vista Thursday at home. Salida won the first game 25-14. The Lady Demons came back and took the second game 25-16. Saldia rallied and won the third game 25-16 before BV forced it to a five game tie-breaker by winning the fourth game 25-19.
Tie games are typically played to 15 instead of 25, with a two point lead to claim the win.
The two teams battled back and forth, continually matching each other point for point, until the Lady Demons were able to edge the Lady Spartans 22-20.
“The girls fought really hard,” assistant coach Molly Collins said. “They played with a lot of heart tonight. We’re really disappointed it didn’t go our way.”
The girls are now 4-2, with no league games yet. The Lady Demons advance to 6-3.
Senior Elise Tanner led the team with 14 kills, while junior Caroline Wooddell had 9 aces and junior CeCe Lengerich had 9 digs.
“It was a real team effort,” Collins said. “We played together for a lot of the match, and fought hard for every point. Taking a fifth game all the way to 22 points is pretty impressive.”
The Lady Spartans will take the court again Tuesday to face off the 4-2 Lady Huskies in Florence.