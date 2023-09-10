Thursday was a bit of a mixed bag for the Salida boys’ golf team, as they hosted their only home tournament, the Butch Braswell.
The boys took fourth place, shooting a 262, while Summit County won the tournament with Summit sophomore Hogan Tobias taking first place individually, shooting a 74 on Salida Golf Club’s par 70 course.
The tournament was also the third of three Tri-Peak’s tournaments to determine the league championship. Salida had won the first two tournaments and won Thursday as well, securing their spot at the top of the league, as Summit County is not in their league.
“The wind kicked up and the conditions got challenging,” Coach Phil Gardunio said. “The boys had high expectations today, playing on their home course. We are very pleased about winning the Tri-Peaks championship, finishing first in all three tournaments. There is a lot of pride in that.”
Individually, junior Avery Duquette led the team with an 84, while sophomore Henry Sisernos shot an 87, junior Vinny Mazzeo carded a 91 and junior Ethan Fast knocked in a 104.
“Today felt really good,” Duquette said. “The conditions were a little tough, but we felt good about how we did. We are pretty excited about winning the Tri-Peaks. I think we will do well heading into regionals.”
The boys will play in the regional tournament Sept. 18 at the Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta.