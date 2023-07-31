Beginning today, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife rules of usage for Frantz Lake changed, Area Wildlife Manager Sean Shepherd said.
“It’s been decades since we have updated our rules about ways people recreate,” Shepherd said.
While many believe Frantz Lake to be a park, it is actually a state wildlife area, and before today, there were specific rules regarding use of the area. Shepherd said people using state wildlife areas in unintended ways has been happening all around Colorado, which is why CPW took two years to review and update its rules regarding the areas, reviewing use of approximately 350 areas.
First, to use a state wildlife area, a person must have either a state hunting or fishing license or a special license, which can be obtained at the local CPW office, 7450 U.S. 50. This rule will not change.
Previously, dogs were only allowed in a state wildlife area if they were being used for hunting, training for hunting or part of a field trial, which meant anyone walking their dog at Frantz Lake was in violation. With the new rule change, dogs can be walked around the lake, provided they are on a leash.
Another change involves the use of water craft. Any nonmotorized watercraft, from an inner tube to a stand-up paddleboard, is allowed on Frantz Lake, but prior to the rules change, only allowed if being used in the processes of hunting and fishing. Now, watercraft can be used for recreational use on the lake.
Shepherd said changes have also been made to the Heckendorf State Wildlife Area, where the area will be closed during certain parts of the year, except to hunters. Shepherd said it is a key winter range migration area, and human use has caused problems with these migrations.
New signage will be put up at these state wildlife areas to clarify the rule changes.