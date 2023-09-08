Friends of Browns Canyon aiming for dark sky part certification

The Friends of Browns Canyon group is in the process of applying for an International Dark Sky Park Certification for Browns Canyon National Monument.
If awarded, Browns Canyon would join seven other Colorado parks with the certification: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area, Dinosaur National Monument, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Hovenweep National Monument and Mesa Verde National Park.
Michael Kunkel, president and cofounder of Friends of Browns Canyon, said the nonprofit has been working on the application since March.
“If we get this for the national monument, it would be the first park certification outside the National Park Service,” he said.
He added that all the other parks with the certification “have rangers and paid dedicated staff” who worked on the applications.
“We don’t have that. We are volunteers working to achieve this designation,” Kunkel said.
The benefit to receiving International Dark Sky Park Certification would be having the monument “on the map,” encouraging tourism and recreation.
Kunkel said the Milky Way is “a faded memory to one-third of humanity and 80 percent of Americans, which is why this designation is so important.”
Gov. Jared Polis signed into law House Bill 22-1382 in May 2022, promoting dark skies throughout the state. Since then, there has been increased public awareness, especially from an ecotourism standpoint, on greeting and preserving dark sky initiatives.
“The biggest for me is the benefit to the wildlife,” Kunkel said. “Half of all the species on the planet start their day at night. Birds, insects, some mammals, all need dark skies to feed, reproduce and travel.”
Kunkel said the goal is to finish the application by the first half of 2024.
Joe Stone, Friends of Browns Canyon communications manager, said, “The certification is important because it adds a layer of protection to the national monument. More and more, science is showing that artificial lighting has detrimental impacts on wildlife and plants. Plants totally depend on the light cycle for how they evolve and sustain.”
Stone added that there are endangered plant species in the monument, and Browns Canyon provides “critical winter habitat” for animals.
When animals move down in elevation, limited protected lands are available. The monument is one such place, he said.
Included in the requirements for the application are taking four sky quality meter readings at different times of the year in a minimum of three different locations within the monument.
The meter readings are recorded at mag/arc-sec2. Kunkel explained that the higher the number, the better. The readings must be taken when the moon is new, so the brightness of the moon doesn’t impact the reading.
The apparent magnitude (m) of visible stars ranges approximately from m=0 for the brighter stars to m=6 for the fainter naked-eye stars. Stars of m=7 and beyond are visible only through a telescope. For more specific science on charting the brightness of the sky, visit Old.Nightwise.org/magnitudes.htm.
The darkest sky readings are in the 22s. Kunkel said their readings have been in the mid 21s.
Also, the Friends group must photograph the light dome, or the evidence of light in the monument.
Kunkel said he and Salida photographer Lars Leber have done that once and plan to do it again.
Stone said the International Dark Sky Park Certification is in alignment with the Chaffee County comprehensive plan, too.
Another aspect of the application process is that the nonprofit must host four public events in a year. Their third public event, free stargazing, will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Ruby Mountain Trailhead.
The group will provide a telescope, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife naturalist Lori Young will provide a sky tour. Jenny Wright of the Chaffee County Stargazers will lead the telescope viewing from approximately 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Mizar-Alcor optical binary and planets Venus and Saturn are among the celestial bodies that will be visible.
For the best viewing experience, attendees are requested to bring red headlamps or red flashlights. They request that people do not use white lights. Camp chairs and water are also recommended.
Attendance is limited to 15 people, so participants are asked to sign up soon by sending an email with their name to friendsofbrownscanyon@gmail.com. Upon registering, attendees will receive additional details about the event, including directions to the meeting place.