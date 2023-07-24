The National Park Service announced Andrea Compton has been selected as superintendent of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. She started her new assignment July 17.
Acting Deputy Regional Director Jim Ireland said in a press release, “Andrea has been acting in the park superintendent position and has already proven to be a great fit for the role. We are excited to have Andrea officially fill the position. She has a passion for team collaboration to find solutions to short and long-term efforts.”
At Great Sand Dunes, Compton will oversee a staff of 26 permanent and seven seasonal employees. The park protects the tallest dunes in North America and is the centerpiece in a diverse landscape of grasslands, wetlands, forests, alpine lakes and tundra.
In addition to serving most recently as the superintendent at Cabrillo National Monument, Compton was previously the acting superintendent at Joshua Tree National Park and worked as chief of resources at both Joshua Tree and Cabrillo. Prior to joining the NPS, Compton worked in academia and in environmental consulting. She has a master’s degree in fishery and wildlife biology from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s degree in animal ecology from Iowa State University.
Compton said, “I am pleased and honored to have been selected as the next superintendent at Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve. While serving in the acting role, I was impressed by the park, its staff and its strong partnerships and tribal relationships. I look forward to continuing to work with these groups as we look to the future.”
Compton will relocate to the area with her husband, and they are looking forward to exploring the area around Great Sand Dunes and learning more about the San Luis Valley and its unique history. She succeeds Pam Rice, who recently accepted a new position as partnerships program coordinator with the National Park Service’s Washington Office.