For their first win of the season, the Salida High School football team trampled the visiting Woodland Park Panthers 16-0 Friday in their first home game.
“They played fast and very physical,” head coach Matt Luttrell said of the Spartans’ performance. “It was great to see. The offensive line needs to stay low and fire off the ball faster, but other than that we played really well.”
The teams battled back and forth in the first two quarters, and Salida’s defense came to hit, Luttrell said. In particular, senior Connor Gentile laid the lumber for the team and helped change the game in this regard, he said.
Salida and Woodland Park were scoreless at halftime. “We did the same thing last week,” assistant coach Bart Schleicher said, referring to the Spartans’ game against Buena Vista. “This week we kept on battling. I was telling kids to just be patient.”
In the third quarter, Salida came out really hot and aggressive, Schleicher said. The highlight for him, he said, was seeing the first touchdown of the season.
At 8:24 in the third quarter, senior Ashton Walker threw a deep pass to junior Bryce Rodrigue to set up a touchdown by senior Chris Graf. Junior Porter Post kicked the point after touchdown.
About a minute later, junior Brody Hudson hit the Panther quarterback in the end zone for a safety, gaining 2 more points. Salida now led 9-0. “We just have to play hard all four quarters no matter what,” Hudson said after the game. The whole team was pretty confident throughout this game, he said.
Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Rodrigue made a big interception in the end zone to keep the Panthers scoreless. Rodrigue also made two interceptions in the last game and made another in the midzone toward the end of the quarter, Schleicher said.
As the clock was ticking down at 3:24, senior Daniel Edgington got a pass play from Walker to score the last touchdown. Post kicked the PAT to make the score 16-0.
“I was expecting a defensive battle to start,” Luttrell said. “I knew our defense was going to have to stand up and make plays while our offense was struggling.” This was Salida’s first time beating Woodland Park in the last three times they’ve played them, he added.
Graf said, “It’s always good to win, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.” His favorite play of the game, he said, was Hudson’s safety.
Hudson played a really good game, Schleicher said, and it was his best game as far as punting went. This was a good game to get over the hump, he said, and he thinks the team is feeling good about their next game against the Rye Thunderbolts at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
Last season, Salida beat Rye 24-14. “Rye was tough last year, so I expect them to be again this year,” Luttrell said. “Their only loss in the regular season from last year came from us, so I’m expecting their best punch.”