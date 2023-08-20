The U.S. Forest Service will host a grand opening for the new Lost Lake Trail No. 1532 at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the trailhead near the top of Cottonwood Pass, CR 306.
GPS coordinates are 38.8121986921, -106.40181763.
The trail is approximately 1.75 miles long with scenic views and educational messaging along the route. A new sign will be installed designating the new trailhead, which will be visible from the highway.
The old Lost Lake Trail was scheduled to be changed due to the trail going through wetlands and having muddy conditions throughout.
Trail coordinator Dani Cook said the main issues with the old trail were concerns about damage to the forest and watershed as well as user safety, with people getting lost or parking off the highway.
The new trail uses an existing administrative road for the first mile, which is wide and accessible, then turns into single-track. It is family friendly and a better opportunity for all ages and experience levels, Cook said. Additionally, the entire trail is sustainably designed so users will stay mostly dry on the entire route.
“It’s been a nightmare trying to keep people off of it,” Cook said. Until the new trail is open, no restorative work will be done to the old trail, she said. From planning to implementation, the process started in 2020, and the restoration aspect is ongoing.
“Mostly I’m looking forward to being able to provide an excellent recreational opportunity locally,” she said. The views the new trail provides are hard to beat, she said, especially that of Pikes Peak.
The grand opening will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a discussion about the project and all that went into making it happen. A ribbon cutting will officially open the route followed by a group hike to the lake.
The project has been funded by federal and state natural resource trustees for the Upper Arkansas River Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement in addition to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Non-Motorized Trail Program.
Critical partners involved in the project include Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, Southwest Conservation Corps, Upper Arkansas Wilderness Volunteers – a chapter of Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Chaffee County Road and Bridge and agency staff on the Salida Ranger District.
The grand opening is free for the public to attend. The turnoff is on a hairpin turn, and the Forest Service advises caution when pulling in and out of the parking area. There are no restrooms or facilities at the trailhead.