Salida High School’s football team is a completely different team from last year, senior Daniel Edgington said after their 39-22 home win against Rye Friday.
In Salida’s last game against Rye, a top 10 team in 1A, the Spartans were down at halftime but came back to beat the Thunderbolts 24-14.
“We finally played a complete game on both sides of the ball,” coach Matt Luttrell said Friday. The wide receiver caught the ball, the running back ran hard, and the team came together to show up and play tough, he said.
“They definitely came and punched us,” Luttrell said of Friday’s game. “But our kids rallied and found a way to win.”
In the middle of the first quarter, junior Porter Post kicked what Luttrell said was probably the longest field goal the Spartans have had in the last six years. It was also the team’s first time scoring in the first quarter this season. The teams went into the second quarter with Salida up 3-0.
However, Post was injured on the play, and the team went for 2-point conversions following all successive touchdowns.
At 9:55 left in the second quarter, Edgington made what would have been a touchdown if not negated for holding.
Salida got the first touchdown of the game at 4:51, made by junior Wyatt Farney, and junior Brody Hudson scored the 2-point conversion.
The score now at 11-0, at 2:18 left in the second Edgington stripped the ball from a Thunderbolt, and senior Brady Potts took it all the way in for a long touchdown, though the 2-point conversion was unsuccessful. The score was 17-0 at halftime.
With 4:30 left in the third quarter, senior Abram Jones carried up the middle, setting up senior Ashton Walker to throw to senior Jase Young, who made a toe-drag touchdown. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Just as the Spartans were starting to feel confident with their 23-0 lead, the Thunderbolts ran in for a touchdown, nearly fumbled in the end zone, but salvaged it and converted for 2 points to put them in the game at 23-8.
When Rye made a second touchdown in the fourth quarter and converted, Luttrell said he was starting to worry. At 10:06 Potts ran in a near touchdown to be called back on a penalty.
At 6:49, however, Jones ran in for a touchdown and was tackled a second too late in the end zone. With junior Anthony Taverna scoring the conversion, the score was 31-16.
At 2:27 Hudson ran around the side of the pack for another touchdown, and Edgington ran in the 2-point conversion.
With the score at 39-16, the junior varsity got some play time, and Rye scored once more before the game ended but did not make the conversion.
Luttrell said the first half and the fourth quarter were his favorite parts of the game. “I felt like we played three of four quarters really well.”
“To be honest, I was a bit nervous,” he said. “I didn’t quite know what to expect out of our team. Our kids shocked me; they played extremely well.”
Edgington was extremely dynamic, Luttrell said, and he made a lot of plays on both sides of the ball.
Walker, the starting quarterback, did a fantastic job once settled in, he said. He also commended the performance of Jones, Farney and Potts. Potts scored three times, one of which was called back on a penalty.
“They just keep getting more and more resilient, more and more confident. Their grit has grown,” Luttrell said. The strategy for this game, he said, was to attack the Thunderbolts with speed to escape tackles.
Edgington said he thought the team did a really good job defending the path and persevering. “Last year when Rye made that run I think we would have folded.”
Potts said this was a great team win. “We could be a really solid team this year if we play how we can.”
Salida next plays the 0-2 Coal Ridge Titans. Buena Vista beat the Titans 41-0 earlier this year. “If we’re not ready, they’re definitely a team that can get after us,” Luttrell said.