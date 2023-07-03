The local Red Ladies Raft Racing Team is training and raising funds for an August competition in the European Cup Series in the Czech Republic.
The team, which competes as a U.S. representative in the World Rafting Championship and other global rafting events, relies on raising funds to compete in competitions around the world.
Their next fundraiser for the European Cup Series is from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Whitewater Bar & Grill, 45045 W. U.S. 50 in Cañon City.
The Red Ladies placed second in the World Championships in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2022 and most recently won the USA Rafting Association National Championships June 23-25 in Cañon City and will continue to represent the United States in global competitions.
The events are scored by total points earned through four events: sprint, head to head, slalom and downriver. The Red Ladies won all four events to take first place in the national competition.
Their success comes as a result of hard work, which includes six days of practice a week on the river during their season, in addition to five days independently working out in the gym.
If they can secure enough funding, they will compete Aug. 21-28 in the Czech Republic. Because the event is the European Cup, the Red Ladies, as a non-European team, will be unable to place on the podium.
However, Meghan Robertson, who has been on the team since 2016, said they are excited about the opportunity to race against the best European teams, even if they cannot officially finish in the top three.
After their European Cup competition, they plan to compete in Nepal in the Great Karnali Quest Nov. 22-28 on the Karnali River. The downriver race is the longest raft race at 248 kilometers (154.1 miles) total. The race is put on by a conservation group who is fighting the implementation of a dam on the Karnali River, the longest unobstructed river in Asia.
This race is especially important to the Red Ladies, as they said conservation is important to them. Jess Halasz, who has been with the team for three years, and Robertson both said conserving nature resources is essential because keeping rivers undammed is important for the health of the ecosystem.
They also both said they hope to get more younger people interested in the sport. The International Rafting Federation has four age categories: U19 for people younger than 19 years old, U23 for competitors younger than 23, Open for competitors of all ages and Masters for competitors older than 40.
Salida also has a competitive women’s masters team called The Ark Aces. They also competed in the National Championships in Cañon City. Teammember Lisa Ledwith said The Ark Aces competed with the open teams but also won their division. They placed 2nd in Slalom, 3rd in sprint and 4th in head to head and downriver. Ledwith explained that those events were all-based on time, but was not part of the official event ranking because of the two seperate divisions.
Royal Gorge Rio hosts U19 and U23 competitions in Cañon City, but no local teams compete in those. The lack of teams at this level is something the Red Ladies team wants to change.
“This sport will die if we don’t foster new teams,” Halasz said. Both Halasz and Robertson said that they would be interested in the prospect of coaching a new local U19 team as a way of teaching the younger generation more about rafting competitively.