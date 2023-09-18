The 30th annual National Public Lands Day will take place Sept. 23, when volunteers will donate their time and efforts to help care for public lands.
The day is more than just a cleanup, a press release stated: “It's a chance to have fun, connect with nature and give back to our great public lands.”
Locally, volunteers will help clean up the Burmac Bureau of Land Management dispersed campsite and trail area in Salida from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a social cookout from noon to 2 p.m., which will also feature the Chaffee County Mobile Gear Library to promote diversity in taking care of outdoor spaces.
The event is family-friendly and open to all. Organizations already scheduled to participate include the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Chaffee Rec Adopters, Bureau of Land Management, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, U.S. Forest Service and Salida Mountain Trails.
To sign up to volunteer, visit bit.ly/BurmacNPL, or bit.ly/BurmacLATUN en Español.