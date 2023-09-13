If pushing a mountain bike up Canyon Creek at 2 a.m. sounds like an adventure, the Vapor Trail mountain bike ultra may be calling you.
The first place finisher of this year’s classic 125 mile mountain bike race was Chase Caughey of Canton, Ohio in 13 hours, 26 minutes. Twenty minutes behind him in second, Jeff Kerkove of Buena Vista crossed the line.
“We had one of the most competitive races in a 16 year history,” race organizer Mike Franco said. “The top four or five guys were racing.” The Vapor Trail is not the kind of competition one typically “races,” he explained, as it takes grit just to finish.
The advice he received before his first time in the event several years back, given by Kerkove, was “When you start racing, ride slow; if you think you’re riding slow, ride slower,” he said. The record for the race is 12:37.
The Vapor Trail race, which started at 10 p.m. Saturday, has about 17,000 feet of vertical gain and is one of the most difficult races in the world as far as single day ultras go, Franco said. “In a race that takes place in less than 24 hours, I would challenge anyone to find a harder one.”
51 participants started the race, which is probably the second or third biggest turnout the event has had, Franco said. Only 39 finished. “This is an event that chews people up and spits them out.”
The final finisher and third place for women, was Stacy Bellestri from Idledale, her time was 23:19. “The grit of that woman… she is just hard as hell,” Franco commended. Although placing last, “it’s as impressive as anyone to have that grit to keep going.”
There were only four women competing, and only three finished. All four female participants were from the valley. Salidan Kathy Duryea, also the oldest participant in the race at 59, won first for women.
“It was pretty awesome,” Duryea said, and she has already signed up for next year. Although Duryea has participated in ultra-type events for many years now, she only moved to Salida last year, so this is her first time doing the Vapor Trail.
“I would say it was definitely hard. I was looking for something epic—that’s what draws me to events now… I was looking for something that would give me personal growth.”
The hardest part, she said, was between the first two aid stations in the dark. “It’s a time when your body’s normally asleep.” On top of that, there were some challenges at Hancock Pass, she said, a stretch of about two miles (which seemed like three, she noted) with boulders and recently put in water bars to stop mudslides.
For this section, people had to walk their bikes in the dark, she said. “You look back down and it was a string of people walking. Little lights as far back as you could see, doing this death march.”
Calculating her path, Duryea said she thought she might come in last. “I had a plan A (under 20 hours) , a Plan B (20 hours) and a Plan C (however long it took to finish),” she said. She ended up making plan A, 19 hours, 44 minutes.
Second place went to Salidan Julie Mach with a time of 20 hours and 34 minutes. Mach said she only started training for the event a week out and found it to be “hard AF.”
Kerkove said this is probably his 9th time doing the race, and overall this time it seemed like the event was on the next level in terms of organization, communication, aid stations and course markings – plus deeper competition.
The section of trail from the Colorado Trail to the Snowblind campground (covering space between the first two aid stations) Kerkove said was the most difficult. “It’s all at night; it’s all the high altitude riding,” he said, which goes through three different passes.
Riding the Rainbow Trail was his favorite part, he said, “because that kind of signifies you’re on the home stretch.”
Prior to trying the Vapor Trail, Kerkove had some experience with 24 hour racing, he said, involving doing as many laps as possible in 24 hours. “I had heard the lore of the Vapor Trail over the internet and over forums,” he said. “I was looking for something big in the backcountry experience.” The Vapor fit the bill.
“If you’re even remotely interested, just say yes,” Kerkove said. “It will change your difficulty meter. The Vapor Trail definitely challenges everybody no matter how fit they are."
The race was run entirely by 50+ volunteers, and received great support from race co-founder/Absolute Bikes owner Shawn Gillis, Central Colorado Mountain Riders, Salida Mountain Trails, Gunnison Trails and Elevation Brewery.