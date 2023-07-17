Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public to provide input through July 30 on the importation of crayfish into the state.
CPW reported in a press release that it has become aware of a significant market for live crayfish that are primarily imported into Colorado from outside the state. CPW officials said they believe the major species being imported is the red swamp crayfish, a species currently not allowed to be imported or possessed in Colorado.
Regulations prohibiting the import, transport and possession of most live crayfish into Colorado have been in place for decades in an effort to protect Colorado’s natural aquatic ecosystems and native species. Rusty crayfish in particular have been a top invasive concern for CPW since their detection in the state in 2009.
In response to the emerging market for red swamp crayfish, CPW is reviewing current crayfish regulations and seeking input from the public on importing red swamp crayfish into Colorado. Members of the public can learn more about the regulation review process and share their feedback at EngageCPW.org.
Crayfish regulations are tentatively scheduled to be discussed at the July 17 Fish Health Board meeting and the August 24-25 Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting. More information on these meetings will be available on the FHB page and the PWC meetings page at https://cpw.state.co.us/.
Learn more about CPW’s aquatic management program and threats from aquatic nuisance species at the website.