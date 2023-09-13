CSFS treats trees on Poncha Pass

In 2014, Adam Moore first noticed “the usual sea of green was fading to brown” on Poncha Pass, and by 2020 “most of the trees were dead.”
Moore, supervisory forester for the Colorado State Forest Service Salida and Alamosa field offices, discussed his findings and corresponding plan in a recent article posted on the CSFS website.
The article, entitled “Restoring Poncha Pass: Safeguarding Communities from Wildfire,” discussed protecting landowners, the importance of keeping the U.S. 285 corridor open and the epidemic of Douglas fir beetles.
For the beetles, Moore said, “this treatment was a combination of removing the dead trees and those trees that actively have beetles in them. Foresters from the Salida and Alamosa offices walked every acre that was treated and looked at all the Douglas fir trees.”
He said they timed the treatment to remove the trees before the beetles flew for the year, which is typically mid-May to mid-June.
CSFS also worked with local landowners to apply, by hand, packets of the pheromones methylcyclohexanone, which are chemicals used by beetles for communication, to further decrease the chances of beetles attacking additional trees.
Once the trees are cut down, some of the timber is mulched and spread on the ground to aid in regrowth and retain moisture. The other timber is transported, using local truck owners from Chaffee and Saguache counties, to mills within 100 miles.
“No one profits from any potential timber value,” Moore said. “Any value the logs have that can be recovered by the contractor decreases the cost per acre that we have to pay the contractor.”
Thinning the dead and dying trees from Poncha Pass reduces the overall presence of available fuels.
A field study led by CU Boulder researchers in 2015 found that higher levels of spruce beetle infestation did not lead to more ecologically severe fires, as reported by Phys.org.
While grasses will replace the trees, Moore explained that “grasses are finer fuels than trees and catch fire more easily; however, the flames they make are smaller and less intense, making the fire less damaging to the soil and more easily able to be controlled.”
In addition, grass fires can be put out by a hand fire crew or a fire engine, he said.
Both the Marshall Fire in 2021 and the Lahaina Fire last month were grass fires.
“When a fire gets into the crowns of trees and becomes an active crown fire moving from treetop to treetop, the firefighters need to wait for aerial resources to respond, which can be anywhere from one to three hours away,” he said.
The treatment on Poncha Pass was checked by wildlife biologists for its impact on wildlife.
“Overall this tree thinning will benefit wildlife because there will be an increase in forage they can eat. There were some steep pockets of trees that were not treated or adjacent areas that are dense enough to provide shelter for wildlife,” Moore said.
When asked, in a May article on NationalForestAdvocates.org, if tree thinning is beneficial to wildlife, Dee Malone, Ph.D., a research ecologist with Colorado State University, said, "That would be a resounding NO for many, many reasons. Cutting trees is hugely harmful to both the wildlife and the ecosystem and its processes and functions."