The Salida High School boys’ golf team faced hazards from all angles on the Gunnison golf course Tuesday – water, trees and tons of sand – to place 10th as a team.
Coach Phil Gardunio said this tournament would help prepare them for their home tournament today. (See results from that tournament on TheMountianMail.com.)
The team was missing top player Avery Duquette, who was taking time to rest up, so the team score was maybe a little worse than it might have been otherwise, Gardunio said. Despite that, others on the team, such as sophomore Henry Sisneros, stepped up.
Rebounding after a less favorable day at Rye, Sisneros played a 3-birdie round at Gunnison to
place eighth, carding 85. “It was pretty difficult, but I came through it well,” Sisneros said of the course. “Being in a group of funny people got me relaxed,” he added. Sisneros was paired with players from Buena Vista and Alamosa.
Junior Vinny Mazzeo scored a 96 to take 22nd, freshman Scout Presley placed 31st with a 99, junior Ethan Fast 32nd at 102, and junior Sam Jones placed 38th at 111.
“It was very interesting to watch our kids start real slow and work their way into a situation where we found ourselves much better,” Gardunio said. The team is very excited to play at home, he said, and now they are better prepared. “Our course doesn’t have anywhere near as many hazards.”
Junior varsity will also play at home, but on Tuesday.