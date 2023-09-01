In a “completely different game” from Tuesday, the Salida Spartans defeated the Alamosa Mean Moose 3-0 at home Thursday.
Head coach Aaron Dobson said, “We did everything the opposite of the other day and good things happened. We made some adjustments (from Tuesday) and the boys responded.”
Salida lost Tuesday 0-3 to Crested Butte Secondary at home.
The first goal against Alamosa came from a penalty kick, taken by senior Deagan Clark.
“We were all over them and we probably could have scored 3-4 more,” he added. “We were playing well. (Alamosa) couldn’t quite connect.”
The Mean Moose showed their talent with lots of fancy footwork, but failed to get much going on offense.
The second goal came from a corner kick by junior Hugo Plaezer, an exchange student, who placed the ball for sophomore Julian Dakins to “tap it in,” Dobson said.
After those two goals in the first half, Dobson said the team focused on clearing the ball on defense and getting out of pressure.
“We gobbled everything up. The (defense) made no mistakes today,” he said with a large grin.
In the second half, near the end of the match, Dakins made a run to the corner, passed it to junior Felix Heeter who scored easily.
Dobson awarded defender junior Axel Sather “Man of the Match” because he had “one of the better games I’ve seen him play. He won every ball in the air.”
In response to the award, Sather said, “I think it was a team effort. I get support from my teammates. They gave me the confidence to step up and win some balls.”
He credited their improvement to their increased training on defense and their increased communication. “Today was the benefit of that training.”
Dobson said that sophomore Mateo Tressler had a “phenomenal game and really made things happen for the team.”
All smiles, Tressler said, “I feel like I had the best game of the season. It feels great, it feels amazing, I feel pumped.”
He attributed the victory to the team’s chemistry. He said the team “came in slow” and struggled to connect more than 4 or 5 passes in a row. “Today we linked them together and it showed.”
Both Sather and Tressler said their favorite part was the first goal. They each said that it gave the team the confidence and motivation to keep going and win.