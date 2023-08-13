The U.S. Forest Service’s Salida Ranger District will dredge two ponds downstream of the Monarch Park Campground to improve the fish habitat and improve fishing opportunities.
The work will be done off Forest Service Road 231 from Aug. 14 to Sept. 1. Both the Monarch Park Campground and the road will remain open during the work, but visitors are advised to be aware and use caution when driving through the area, a press release stated.
Working in partnership with the Salida Ranger District are Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado Department of Transportation, Trout Unlimited and United States Lime and Minerals Inc. – Colorado Lime Division.
"I'm excited that we are improving the fishing opportunities in this area," fisheries biologist Janelle Valladares said. "It is such a nice place for families and people of all experience levels and abilities to spend time fishing on the San Isabel National Forest."
The project supports the goals of the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to protect, sustain and improve National Forest System lands for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations.
For details, contact the Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591 or email