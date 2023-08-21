The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host Boogie on the Beach, its annual fundraiser and celebration, from 5 p.m. “until the stars come out” Aug. 24 at River Runners, 24070 CR 301 in Buena Vista.
The family-friendly event, which celebrates GARNA’s 27 years of Upper Arkansas Valley public lands stewardship, volunteerism, environmental education and sustainability, features beach time, food, drinks, music and a silent auction, a press release stated.
The event will also recognize Dominique Naccarato, GARNA’s outgoing executive director, for her five years of leadership.
Dinner will be provided by High Country BBQ, Sorelle Delicatessen and Little Red Hen Bakery, and beverages will be from Elevation Beer Co., Breakthru Beverage and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery. Local band Rusty Lungs will play rock, alt rock and country.
Those who purchase VIP tickets can take a float trip, which will launch upriver at 4 p.m. and float into the event to receive a champagne welcome.
The event also features a silent auction that will launch online prior to the event and continue throughout the evening. Silent auction items will include a Badfish Surf Traveler stand-up paddleboard, a Hyside raft cooler, a four-hour fly-fishing float with Upriver Flyfishing, a Patagonia backpack and other items from local businesses. The silent auction will open to bid the morning of Aug. 24 in a hybrid format for both attendees and others online at Accelevents.com/e/garna-gala-silent-auction-2023.
Tickets for the event at GARNA.org/2023-gala cost $55 for adults, $20 for kids ages 6-18 and are free for kids younger than 6. VIP tickets, including the float trip and champagne, cost $150.
Funds raised at the gala, along with contributions from sponsors and local individual donors, will support GARNA’s continued work serving the Upper Arkansas Valley.