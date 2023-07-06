A 4-year-old Salida girl, Caroline Crane, hooked the biggest fish, a 17-inch trout, in the 30th annual Kids’ Fishing Derby Tuesday at Frantz Lake.
The free July Fourth event was open to kids age 13 and younger and provided an opportunity for kids, accompanied by their parents, to learn or improve their fishing skills.
“My favorite part is seeing the families out there, enjoying the wildlife,” Sean Shepherd, Colorado Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager, said about the importance of the event and his favorite part of the experience.
Kids fished for an hour at the derby, which was sponsored by CPW and Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited. A free hot dog lunch was served to all participants and their families while the judges tallied the results.
Seven awards were handed out: first fish caught in juniors (0-6 years old) and seniors (7-13 years old) age groups, longest fish caught in juniors and seniors, youngest participant to catch a fish, farthest traveled to participate and most interesting catch.
The first fish caught was netted in just 30 seconds by Colton Connor, 9, of Colorado Springs, who was competing in the seniors division. The first fish caught in the juniors category was by Willa Frayser, 4, of Fountain, who caught her fish in just five minutes.
The longest fish caught in the senior division was hooked by Kate Burnam, 9, of Loveland, whose 15-incher fell short of Caroline Crane’s 17-inch lunker, which won the junior division.
“I caught a fish!” Caroline said. She said she had a lot of fun at the derby, and she loves fishing. She was very excited to have caught the biggest fish.
The youngest competitor to catch a fish was 3-year-old Huck Gilson from Salida.
Ezra Pellegrin, 4, of Clearwater, Florida, traveled the farthest to compete in the derby – 1,833 miles.
The most interesting catch award went to Silas Goudeau, a 7-year-old Salidan, who caught an 11-inch smallmouth bass, the only non-trout catch of the day.
Throughout the hour of fishing, the 115 registered anglers caught a total of 53 fish. All award winners received a prize of free fishing gear. Other prizes included a tackle box, a backpack and a first aid kit.