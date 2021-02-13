The Salida girls basketball team fell to Lamar Friday on the road, 51-27.
With the loss, Salida is now 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the 3A Tri-Peaks while improved to 5-1, 3-1.
See Tuesday’s edition of the Mountain Mail for the complete story.
The Spartans boys (5-1, 4-1) were also scheduled to host Lamar (2-3, 0-3) Saturday, but the game has been postponed due to Lamar’s decision not to travel based on weather predictions. The plan is to reschedule the game.
