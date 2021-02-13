Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing late. High 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 3F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.