The Salida High School boys’ soccer team aims to go far into the playoffs this season, according to the team’s upperclassmen.
Last season the young team made it to the first round of playoffs and played well against Liberty Commons, the fourth-ranked team in 3A, holding them scoreless for the first hour. They lost that game 4-0.
This season, the team has grown, having only lost three seniors. The team had a big crop of younger kids coming in last season, senior Deagan Clark, who plays defense and center-back, said. “Now they have a year of experience. I think we have a lot of potential.”
Senior Levi Starr, left-side wing player, agreed. “Our up and coming freshmen are stronger than they’ve been in previous years,” he said. “Most of the players on our team are very talented.”
Another strength of the team is their competitive spirit, Starr said. “We are a team that once we lose we will realize how much we hate it. Our fire will carry us.” The team is strong in its shape and possession, he said. “We don’t really have a weak spot – if we work hard.”
Sophomore Danny DeWalt, who plays center-mid, said because the team is competitive, they push each other to get better. This year’s team has way more people, making it more competitive for varsity spots, he said.
“I think we’ll have a higher percent of wins to losses. Right now we’re possessing and defending the ball really well,” he added, though the team still needs to work on their attack.
Clark said the team’s main focus right now is winning their league. This goal he thinks is super achievable. The team has gone to the playoffs the last three years. “I really wanna make it past the first round of playoffs this year,” Clark said. This will take a lot of mental focus and commitment from everyone, he added.
“We have a good team dynamic right now; we’re all very committed and have a very big love for the sport.” He said his personal goal is to bring everyone else up in the team.
The team’s big goal, sophomore Finn Blackburn on center-back said, is to win state. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I think we can do it if we work our butts off every day.” The team has already been training most of the summer.
“I think everything is pretty strong except our finishing, and that’s getting better every day,” Blackburn said.
The Spartans will likely make a good run into the playoffs, said senior Connor McConathy, who plays as a striker. “I hope we can make it into the top 16 in state.” Last year the team was the very last seed, and he said they are hoping for a higher seed this year. Personally, he said he hopes to find the back of the net more.
“We’ll see where the season takes us.”