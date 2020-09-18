The Salida boys’ golf team shot its best team score of the season Thursday at the Hollydot golf course, leap frogging over two its Tri-Peaks league foes to finish third in the final league standings.
Salida shot a 263 to only finish behind champion St. Mary’s and runner up Lamar after the third and final Tri-Peaks League tournament. Sophomore Aiden Hadley shot an 83 to lead Salida and also earn all-conference honors.
“They made a big move yesterday,” said head coach Mike Coscarella. “I’m not sure if anyone expected us to finish that high at the beginning of the season. To be right in the pack and take third with this group is absolutely incredible.”
The Rye Invitational featured 20 teams with the third Tri-Peaks League tournament incorporated within it.
The Spartans placed fourth overall out of 20 teams while Hadley placed 10th on Thursday.
“After the first eight holes I talked with Aiden,” Coscarella said. “He was struggling with his putting and I told him to take his time. Next thing he’s making birdies and pars. On the second nine he shot a 2-over and everybody sort of followed suit.”
Hadley’s 83, combined with his 89 and 85 in the first two league tournaments, helped him finish seventh overall in the league to earn his all-league honor. The top-12 individual golfers made all-league.
Ben Clayton shot an 89 Thursday, including a birdie, to finish 20th out of 76 golfers for Salida.
Brandon Pursell shot a 90 to place 21st and Eric O’Connor shot a 98 to finish 38th.
In the final league standings, Clayton finished 14th with a 290, missing all league honors by six strokes. O’Connor finished 15th with a 292 and Pursell finished 16th with a 297.
“As a team, if one of them is doing bad, the other three always seem to pick them up,” the coach said. “They don’t let that happen and they cover for each other.”
St. Mary’s won the tournament with a 226 to run away with the league title with a 708. Lamar finished second in the league with a 787, followed by Salida (831), Buena Vista (833), La Junta (842), Manitou Springs (883), Colorado Springs Christian (939), Florence (1,043), James Irwin (1,092) and Dolores Huerta, who did not qualify since it didn’t compete in all three league meets.
Buena Vista’s Chandler Smethers (8th, 258) and Cole Reavis (10th, 275) also made the all-league team.
Primero’s Lance Peters and St. Mary’s Peter Stinar entered the tournament tied for first at 156. Peters, however, shot a dominate 69 on Thursday to win the tournament and league title.
“I think the boys are really satisfied with it and I want them to be proud,” Coscarella said about Thursday’s tournament. “But now is the next step. I’m absolutely encouraged going into regionals on Tuesday. Any of these four guys can put up some rounds that could qualify.”
Salida will play a practice round at Basalt’s River valley Ranch Monday and then compete in the regional championships Tuesday. The top-two teams and next 13 individuals will qualify for the Class 3A state championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.