SHS playing field gets upgrade

The Salida High School Spartans and others on their turf will no longer have to worry about being covered in green flakes of imitation grass after a scuffle on the playing field outside the high school.
Installed during June by Hellas Construction, the brand-new turf and padding aims to provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for athletes. The new turf cost $600,000, paid for by the Salida School District.
“The old turf was not safe,” said athletics director Marko Hahn. “It was hard, it was old, the fibers were deteriorating … I personally felt like we had a lot of nagging injuries because of it.”
The blades of grass are no longer deteriorating, Hahn said, and balls won’t bounce quite so high now. “If you walked on the old one at all you’ll notice the difference.”
Heidi Slaymaker, Salida High School girls’ soccer coach, said she went to the field the day it was signed off on. “It’s way more forgiving,” she said. “This new turf should definitely be more gentle on the bodies.”
One thing Slaymaker said she is excited about is that having this new turf will reduce ball bouncing, allowing the girls to keep with the play more.
The first to play on the new turf was the youth football camp, coached by Salida High School football coach Matt Luttrell and members of the high school football team.
“The field feels more soft, so it feels like a field should,” Luttrell said. “It feels like you’re on natural grass.”
This field is now the standard it needs to be, Luttrell said, the old field being probably 30 years overdue. The kids also feel faster on it, he said.
“It’s like a cloud compared to last year,” said rising senior Connor Gentile, who helped coach the youth football camp. “It definitely motivated people; it got a lot of kids excited to play this year.”