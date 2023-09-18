The Salida High School football team got off to a slow start Thursday, up 8-0 against Coal Ridge at halftime, before routing the Titans 33-0 in a non-league game Thursday in New Castle.
“We started a little sluggish,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “I think we came in a little overconfident. We missed a couple of key plays early on. Our offense finally started to find its rhythm, but our defense played lights out all night.”
Senior captain Daniel Edgington put the first points on the board when he substituted in at quarterback, took his first snap and scrambled for 55 yards into the end zone. The Spartans went for 2, going up 8-0 near the end of the first half.
“Danny made the defense commit and had some great blocking,” Luttrell said. “He broke to the outside and just took it to the house.”
Luttrell said at halftime the team talked about how they had been playing and how they wanted to finish the game.
Salida got the ball at the start of the second half and started moving it down the field before senior Abram Jones took off for 35 yards and Salida’s second touchdown. The point-after attempt was blocked to make the score 14-0.
Edgington scored his second touchdown of the night, from the quarterback position, but the point-after-touchdown was blocked, and Salida went ahead 20-0.
Jones put up his second touchdown of the night on a 62-yard run to put the Spartans up 26-0, after a missed PAT.
The Spartan defense came up with the fifth touchdown, when sophomore Matthew Edgington, Daniel’s younger brother, picked off the Coal Ridge quarterback and returned it for 6 points.
Junior Antione Gil, a French foreign exchange student, kicked the PAT. Luttrell said Gil, who scored his first touchdown earlier in the week during a junior varsity game, had been practicing kicking at practice and was really excited to give it a shot in the game.
“He loved it,” Luttrell said.
The Spartans struggled with penalties, 15 for 100 yards, while putting up 367 yards total offensively.
Defensively, junior Bryce Rodrigue pulled down his sixth and seventh interceptions of the season.
The win puts the Spartans up 3-1 for the season.
They next play the 1-2 Del Norte Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
“I’ve heard they thought we stole one from them last year, so they are going to be ready to play,” Luttrell said.