The ages 9-10 and 11-12 boys’ baseball teams organized by Salida Parks and Recreation both placed second in the Gunnison Showdown Tournament July 1-2.
The teams were selected by all of the coaches in that division, 9-10 coach James White said, looking for the highest skills and the most motivation to play at a competitive level. “For those kids it was their first taste of tournament-style baseball.”
Each team had 13 boys, all from different teams, who had only been playing together for one week, starting June 23 and practicing from 7-9:30 a.m. “Teamwork has to be a part of the equation,” White said.
The participating teams in the 9-10 tournament were Montrose, Crested Butte, Olathe, Salida and some teams from Gunnison.
White said the 9-10 team came out and stomped Olathe (11-1) and Gunnison Green (17-5) on the first day.
They came back the next day seeded second, and after a first-round bye, faced Olathe again. Jaxon Gillespie took to the mound pitching three solid innings, giving up three runs on two hits with four strikeouts.
Salida’s offense kept the momentum going with Milo Miller going 3-3 with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Jackson White also went 3-3, including a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Greyson Syzek went 2-2; Eli Johnson, 2-3; Truman Juba, 1-2; and Gillespie, 0-1 with two walks. Zach Houghton, Jack Ledwith and Jason LaRue each had an RBI and run scored. The 15-3 victory put Salida in the championship game.
Salida’s winning streak came to a halt with a 15-6 loss to a difficult team, Montrose Tribe, but finished 3-1 overall.
“Probably my favorite moment I had in the first Olathe game just watching those kids hit,” White said. In his opinion, batting is the team’s strength.
He added, “Just gaining experience against a tough team like Montrose was a highlight. The guys are all really good at taking instruction.”
There are bigger plans for next year, he said, as they are hoping to put together a travel team to play in other towns – “that kind of next level of baseball.”
The 11-12 team beat Telluride (10-2), Crested Butte (30-2) and Gunnison (22-3). They lost to Montrose in the championship round. Izzy Lopez was the starting and winning pitcher against Telluride and Garrett Gillespe pitched for the Crested Butte game.
The game against Gunnison, coach Ryan Christensen said, was their best. Riley Christensen was the winning pitcher. In the third inning, the team scored nine runs, “and that put the game out of reach.”
Coach Christensen also noted the performances of their shortstop Kingston Bartley; Josiah Walker, who played centerfield and some catching, scoring eight runs; and Colton Cooper, who “played about everywhere.”
“What was fun was that both teams kind of got to watch each other and support each other,” Christensen said.
“What a great opportunity for these kids to build a bond with each other. I think we are headed in the right direction.”