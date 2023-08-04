The ages 9-10 boys Little League team took second in their tournament in Gunnison at the beginning of July, as did the 11-12 boys team. The U10 team includes, from left front, Eli Johnson, Zach Houghton, Truman Juba, Kyzen Lake, Jack Ledwith and Ezra Helmer. Middle: Jaxon Gillespie, Jason LaRue, Jackson White, Milo Miller, Aksel Moore, Heron Shelman and Greyson Syzek. Back: head coach James White, Zach Ellis, Mike Houghton and Milo Miller Sr.