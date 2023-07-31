Benji Anderson, 16, from Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch claimed victory in 31 minutes, 53 seconds as the first to cross the finish line in the National High School Trail Championships race Saturday, a 5.4-mile run through the Arkansas Hills.
The NHSTC was open to all current high school athletes and included incoming freshmen and 2023 high school graduates. Eagle Valley High School won the boys’ team race, and Northfield High School won for girls.
Anderson said this was his fourth year running the race. “Me and my friend Will Brunner said ‘we’ll take the lead until 1-and-a-half miles in,’” Anderson said, after which, “I picked up the pace hard just because I was feeling good.” Last year, Anderson placed third.
Brunner, who came in second in 32:24, is from Vail, but was recently teammates with Anderson on a USA team racing in France, and they have raced together before, including this one last year.
“I think Benji had an incredible race, and he just pushed me the entire time,” Brunner said. Brunner won the race last year.
Both boys agreed they wanted to return the following year. “If I don’t race, I’ll be coming out to watch Benji,” Brunner said. Third place went to Jake Drever of Eagle Valley High School with a time of 33:05.
Runners from other states and even other countries also participated in the event, and Brunner and Anderson were joined by their racing friends visiting from Ireland, Noah Harris and Finn Craig, both 16, from Wicklow and Laois respectively.
“I gained a lot of experience to take back to Ireland,” Craig said. “The uphill was quite difficult but when it came to downhill I started catching lots of people.” Craig said he hopes to race again next year.
Salidan Zeke Wilcox, a rising junior at Salida High School, came in fifth with a time of 33:20. Wilcox has run the race all seven years, and last year he took seventh.
“You have the top people from Colorado,” Wilcox said. “The energy is different from any other race.”
“I kept telling myself, ‘stay attached, stay attached.’ Staying close enough to see them is so important,” he said, and the turns on the course provided a challenge in this regard.
SHS rising junior Ryan Osness finished 69th in 41:43, with rising senior Jack Landry a second behind in 70th and rising sophomore Carson McConathy 71st with a time of 41:58. SHS rising junior Zach Cates came in 79th at 45:27.
Ella Hagen, 16, from Breckenridge, finished first among girls with a time of 36:31. This was her first time in this race, which she described as an awesome way to get ready for the season. For her, climbing was the most fun, she said.
Keeghan Edwards, 17, took second at 36:55, and Reese Tucker, 17, from Chatfield Senior High School was third in 38:14.
“I loved the whole course,” Tucker said. “I love how it rolls up and down; it keeps it exciting and interesting.”
SHS rising junior Emerson Reed took 17th place at 45:58. Rising sophomores Jayden Hillis and Nora Paschall finished 27th and 28th respectively at 50:01 and 50:03.
Incoming freshman Reagan Osness took 35th at 51:56, Amelie Keyser, rising sophomore, was 38th in 54:43, and rising sophomores Olivia Guymon and Savannah Landry crossed the line together at 1:05:15 for 42nd and 43rd.