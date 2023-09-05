The Salida Racing high school mountain biking team has grown in both size and motivation, the team captains said.
This year’s team, while on the younger side, has a lot of support for each other, senior Hayden Bevington said, and is much bigger. “Everyone’s frickin’ fast this season.” The team is very good on downhills, she said. “That’s definitely where we thrive in a lot of races.”
The team has completed their first race already, which was rough with the weather, senior Stuart Young said, “so I think we’ll start off a bit slow, but we’ll be pleasantly surprised.”
Both Bevington and Young said something they look forward to is the traveling aspect and getting to spend time with their team. This sport is unique in that the team doesn’t travel in the same way other teams do, Young said, and instead camps out at race sites. “It’s always a fun time with them.”
Senior Eli Smith said the culture is part of what draws him to the team. “It’s a really good team sport, even though races are individual.” There are a lot of freshmen this season, he noted. “I feel like we’re really dedicated to winning this year. I feel like we’re definitely putting in more work.”
The team aims to go out and do their best, he said, getting as many qualified for state competition as possible. Personally, he has his eyes set on state, because last year he was inhibited by an injury.
The team has the objective of landing in the top three at state this year, and beating Durango, which has just entered their division, Young and Bevington said. Young said he thinks the former is very achievable.
Bevington said she would like to place higher at state than last year, when she placed seventh.
Young said he just hopes to make it to state this year.
Smith said he thinks the team will do well this year because they have a lot of new skills, both incoming and acquired. “Everyone definitely improved from last year,” he said. “The coaches are working really hard to get us to state this year.” Smith added that the support from the community and its sponsors is also what makes this team so valuable.
The team has a lot of really good riders this year, he said, and the team environment is super good.
Being a part of the team means being a part of a cooperative group that strives to help each other out, senior Max Hunt said. This team has an atmosphere of not being down on each other, he said.
“Especially this year, the goal is getting everyone to put fundamental work in and also get used to races, like race skills,” Hunt said. Having a bigger team helps, he said, because there is diversity among the team. “We’re making a better, more structured regiment this year.”