The Salida High School girls’ basketball team fought hard Thursday, but between a tough Centauri team and a short recovery time from their loss Wednesday in Ellicott, they were no match for the Lady Falcons and lost 50-22 at home.
“I think we made some good steps tonight,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “This was our third game against a top-five team. Our defense has been pretty solid.”
Centauri put up a tough defense as well, running a full-court press against the Lady Spartans and forcing a lot of turnovers.
The Lady Falcons led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter, then held Salida to only 5 points in the second quarter to end the half up 22-10.
Freshman Braeden Johnson scored all 5 points in the second quarter for the Lady Spartans, with two field goals and one free throw.
The Lady Falcons really poured it on in the third, outscoring Salida 13-6 to go up 35-16 by the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter was more of the same, with the Lady Spartans getting outscored 15-6.
“I was really proud of them tonight,” Wyatt said. “We are still learning our offense. We could use some more reps, be more physical, make more shots and get more rebounds. Those are things we are working on.”
Team statistics were not available by press time.
The Lady Spartans will next play Rye at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.
