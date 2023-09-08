Up against an unknown and physically aggressive team, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team was thrown for a loop by the Fountain Valley Danes’ new soccer team, losing 2-0 Tuesday at home.
“Fountain Valley didn’t have a team last year, so I didn’t know what to expect,” head coach Aaron Dobson said. “They ended up being probably the best team we’ve played yet.”
Sophomore Matteo Tressler hit the post in the first three minutes of play, but that was the closest Salida came to scoring, and the Spartans struggled to get possession of the ball.
About 20 minutes in, Spartan center back player Jonas Keupper, a sophomore, got hurt, which impacted the team emotionally, Dobson said. “He’s kind of an emotional driver on the team.”
The Danes are a very physical team, Dobson said, and won all the physical battles on the field Tuesday. “They were beating us up in the midfield.”
The Spartans started getting more direct, which is not a style Dobson generally likes playing, he said, but it helped them to get more behind their opponent’s backline. The direct approach was coach Chad Gorby’s idea, he said, and it helped Salida stay in the game.
In the 53rd minute of play, the Danes made their first goal. “We were pressing, and they just cleared a ball,” Dobson said.
Dobson named Salida’s goalie, junior David Leach, the Man of the Match. “I think he kept us in the game for a good chunk of time,” he said. It is Leach’s first season as goalie, Dobson noted.
Salida’s defense definitely learned to be more careful of the Danes’ top player, sophomore Luke Marcus, who scored both goals, Leach said. “That’s one of the craziest teams I’ve seen in a while. They were so aggressive.” The Spartans kept up and worked hard, however, he said, and stayed in the game longer than they would have any other year, in his experience.
The second goal was made with eight minutes left in the game, when Marcus made an unsavable high shot near the post, Dobson said. “He’s just so tricky, it’s hard to pay attention to where he’s at,” he said of the Dane player.
Freshman Grant Schoger, who plays center back, said Salida needs to have a bigger body and play more physically. “I felt like in certain times we moved the ball really well. We had chances but we didn’t finish well.”
“We didn’t play very well today, and I think we know that,” Dobson said. “We have to be able to play those physical games and be the more physical team and rise to that.”
The loss puts Salida at 1-2 overall. The team will play the 2-0 Lake County Panthers at 4 p.m. Monday in Leadville.