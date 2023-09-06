The Lady Spartans played what coach Kristi Spanier described as a “five game thriller” Tuesday night at La Veta against the Lady Redhawks, winning 3-2.
La Veta hasn’t lost on their home turf in a while, Spanier said. “It was an exciting night. It’s a proud program on the other side of the net.” La Veta is a 1A school, but has a good volleyball program and went to state last year, she said. Last season La Veta defeated Salida 3-0.
The first game, Salida lost 25-20. The second, they won 25-19. The third set was lost by a margin of two points, 27-25.
“We kind of got to a point where we lost the third set, which was their second win,” junior Caroline Wooddell said. “That was the point where we were like ‘we gotta push.’”
And push they did. “In the second-to-last set, we were up 22-10,” Wooddell recounted, “and that was like, ‘wow, we’re really doing it.’” Salida took the 4th set 25-15, and the fifth, 15-8.
Throughout the match, senior Elise Tanner made 15 kills and 10 digs. Wooddell made 11 kills. Senior Makiah Parris made 4 aces. Junior Cece Lengerich made 25 assists and 3 aces, and junior Rian Baker made 3 solar blocks and one assisted block.
Parris and Lengerich both served really well, Spanier said. Spanier also noted the performance of junior Trinity Bertolino, who while not on the stat sheet, had a good game overall, she said.
This match puts the Lady Spartans at 4-1 overall. The takeaway from this match, Wooddell said, is that the team is capable of doing things they haven’t been able to do in the past. “I think going into this season we’ve all tried to set a new goal of going to the regional tournament,” she said, and the team can only go up from here.
The girls’ next game is at home Thursday against the rival Lady Demons of Buena Vista, currently 5-3, who beat Salida last year 3-0. “Obviously the Chaffee County rivalry, it’ll be a fun game,” Wooddell said. “This’ll be a good test of how much practice and how much work we’ve put in when the pressure is on… and it’s our game.”