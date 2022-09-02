The Salida High School Spartan soccer players trampled the Alamosa Mean Moose 2-0 Thursday in a non-league match on the road, improving to 2-1 overall for the season.
Spartan coach Aaron Dobson said the score could have been higher, but several well-created scoring opportunities were missed during the first half. “Their turf runs faster than the Ben Oswald luxury grass we are used to at home,” he joked. “We had another five or six scoring opportunities but just didn’t finish the job.”
With two players still out injured, the rest of the team had to step up their game to fill in. Freshman Sam Jones received a concussion during Monday’s match against Crested Butte and will be out at least one other game. Freshman Danny DeWalt played Thursday with a strained quad, but the coach said he tried to give him as much rest as possible. He added, “Sam is a big part of our attack and we really missed him out there today.”
Senior Rasalas Wickett scored his first varsity goal off a corner kick from junior Abel Greger about 15 minutes into the game. Dobson said the Spartans had no real threats on their goal the first half and the score remained 1-0 going into the break.
“It took us about 15 minutes to get going the second half. We were letting the ball bounce and they created some dangerous scoring opportunities, but then Life Richardson won the ball in the middle of the field and dribbled it past several defenders to score a solo goal about 10 minutes in,” he said. Richardson, a senior, was named “man of the match.”
Dobson noted that although the Spartans are fielding about 28 players this year, more than enough for both varsity and junior varsity squads, he only has two seniors. He added, “We are young, but having a JV team as well as a varsity squad will give us the opportunity to develop our team.
“Additionally, many of these younger guys have played high-level club ball for years, and they will have much to offer this team as we continue to grow.”
Salida will play Fountain Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home. Fountain Valley has not played a game yet this year, so Dobson is not sure what to expect. Even though their numbers are low, they don’t have enough players for a junior varsity team. He said he knows they will be physical and wanting to win their first game of the season.
“Anyone who has watched Salida play against any Fountain Valley team knows they play hard; they play to win and they are a great rival. It is hard not seeing ahead of time what they are capable of, but we know it will be a good match. I would love to walk away with a win,” he said.
The junior varsity game Thursday was shortened to 20 minutes because they didn’t have referees. About 10 minutes in, Salida was leading 4-0.
