Johnson returns from Scotland victorious

Salida High School rising junior Kyndra Johnson returned victorious from the greens of Scotland July 8, after her USA team won the Scotland Junior Golf Invitational, a mix of stroke and match play.
Johnson won all of her individual matches and played a total of seven rounds over six days.
“In my singles match I went 3 up with two to play,” she said. “I had three wins on holes so even if he won the next two holes he couldn’t beat me.”
The USA students were split into three groups of four. They first played match style against the Scottish players at St. Andrews on July 1 and 2, then played each other at Dunbar and North Berwick on July 4 and 5.
Johnson said her favorite course was Dunbar, which she played on her second to last day. Memorable to her was a historic part of the course, a wall built in the 1600s, she said. “After the third hole you crossed the brick wall and played along the ocean.”
One of her favorite holes was hole 15 at North Berwick, where the green is separated from the fairway with a short stone wall from the 1300s. “It’s the things you see from TV and the pro tournaments,” she said. “Seeing it in real life was really amazing.”
“We got to experience all the weather,” Johnson said of her experience. It was really windy, and they had lots of rain. “We had rain for like two hours straight,” she said, much different from the Salida weather.
Additionally, in Scotland the sun stayed out until 11 p.m., she said, to rise only four or five hours later. “You were able to play golf until very late.”
“I had a lot of fun,” she said. “It was a really amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”