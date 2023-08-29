The young Salida High School boys’ golf team is ready to step up to fill the shoes of those who graduated last year, team captains Vinny Mazzeo and Avery Duquette, both juniors, said.
Mazzeo has only been playing golf for two years now, having started playing with his dad one day, he said. “Lots of my friends play golf; it’s easier to improve by myself,” he said. “I play a lot alone and a lot with my dad.”
Three-fourths of the varsity members last year were seniors, meaning this year some of the younger players have to step up, he said, and many have been preparing over the summer. Mazzeo personally has been playing a lot over the summer with his recently graduated friends Aidan Hadley and Eric O’Connor, which he said has been a big part of his improvement.
The main goal for the team currently is to win the Tri-Peaks League at the varsity level, he said. “Our first Tri-Peaks tournament we tied for first, so it’s achievable – we just have to keep practicing and working hard.”
Mazzeo said the improvement by the kids who were not varsity from last year to this year is noticeable. One of the team’s greatest cultural strengths is their confidence, he said. “Our top players are all very confident.”
While the overall averages this year are probably not as good as last year, in time he thinks this team can exceed last year, as it is still early in their season.
As for being a captain, “it’s pretty cool, because I’m following in the footsteps of the upperclassmen we had last year – my best friends,” he said.
Duquette said as a captain he enjoys helping people and making them better players.
The team is very close with each other, he said. “We believe in the same things.” Additionally, having played together all summer has helped the team bond well even before the start of the season.
Duquette said he prides himself on his short game, and the team as a whole has a deep lineup, meaning everyone is capable of shooting in the low 80s.
He thinks winning the Tri-Peaks League this year is very achievable, as last year the team placed second. Duquette’s personal goal, he said, is to go to state for the first time this year, because last year he was one shot off.
Senior Ryley Campbell started playing golf three years ago, roped in by a friend as an after-school activity. There are lots more kids this year than last, he said, which spreads out the points and more people winning qualifiers for tournaments.
His aim, he said, is to teach the younger players the ropes and get the team ready for next season. “The talent is younger, but they’re already competing at a high level.”
The team is also all very encouraging, he said, both in and out of play. “You can really talk about anything to anybody. They really care about you as a person.”
The sport of golf is unique in that it isn’t too physically demanding, sophomore Henry Sisernos said, but it works on a player’s mental strength. “It’s relaxing and I can do it whenever I want.”
This year, Sisneros said he is friends with a lot more of his teammates and practiced golfing with the coaches over the summer. “I’ve gotten a lot better,” he said. “I was really bad at pretty much everything last year.”
Sisernos said his short game is starting to become his strength now, and this year he hopes to play at as many tournaments as he can.
The team hopes to go to regionals this year with the best team, he said, and send some to state.