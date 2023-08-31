For their first race of the season the Salida Racing high school mountain bike team came out in second place in Division 1 after a wild weather day racing Sunday at Leadville.
Despite the weather, the cyclists remained optimistic. “It was a total downpour and everyone was cheering each other on,” Salida senior Hayden Bevington said. This race demonstrated the team’s toughness and helped prepare them for the rest of the season, she said.
“It was a chaotic day to say the least,” coach Rob Kelley said. Thunderstorms consistently rolled through Leadville, and the races for JV boys, JV girls, sophomore girls, freshman girls and freshmen boys were all cut short because of lightning in the area. There was hail, cold rain, clouds, lightning and thunder on and off all day.
“Without exception our Salida kids did a fantastic job in some challenging conditions,” Kelley said.
Taking place at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville, the course is 6.2 miles with not a huge amount of climbing, Kelley said, and a good amount of fast single-track. The varsity students were scheduled for three laps, everyone else two laps.
Durango DEVO moved to Division 1 this year and has the best program in the country, bar none, Kelley said. “Our kids are fortunate to be able to compete against that team.”
Because some races were cut short because of the lightning, the times were all over the board, Kelley said, and not pertinent to the student’s performances.
Bevington placed third for varsity girls. “Hayden had a stellar last lap, passed two girls toward the end and didn’t look back,” Kelley said. Of the varsity boys, junior Amato Halenda placed 15th in his first varsity race in a stacked field, spelling good things to come, he said.
It was a strange race for the junior varsity girls, as lightning struck the course and the organizers pulled everyone off, he said. They made it to a timing strip at about the halfway point on the first lap, Kelley said, and that time was used for the final score, so the JV girls raced a quarter of what they normally would have. Junior Izzy Hughes placed 12th, senior Harper Hartman 14th, junior Mikayla Smith 27th and junior Amelia Hobbs 28th.
The JV boys’ race, a big group of 92 racers, was stopped after the first lap due to the lightning.
Sophomore Henry Palka placed 13th. Palka has been moved up to JV this year despite being a sophomore because of his 2022 results, Kelley said.
Of the junior varsity boys, senior Eli Smith finished 21st, exhibiting “toughness,” Kelley said, as he was racing with a broken bone in his hand. Juniors Sam Visitacion and Grady Harris took 22nd and 28th, respectively.
Junior Levi Hamilton took 35th, junior Sawyer Pack 60th, and seniors Stuart Young and Max Hunt took 62nd and 83rd respectively.
It was a tough day for sophomores Chloe Kelley and Graysa Kindle, Kelley said. After having gone through warmups and starting the race, the sophomore girls were also pulled off the course due to lightning, and because they started five minutes after the JV girls, most did not make it far into the course.
The race directors decided to have the race start all over again because of this, so the cold, wet and muddy sophomore girls returned to the tent, warmed up and returned to race one lap later in the day through driving rain and hail. Kelley placed second, Kindle sixth.
Of sophomore boys, Lennon Helm placed fifth, his best day on a bike yet, coach Kelley said. Helm started in 13th, made his way to second and crashed, but still finished strong.
Jojo Thennes took seventh. Joe Anch, new to mountain biking, started in 56th position and made it to 20th. “Getting from 56th to 20th is not an easy thing to do,” Kelley said. Luke Regan finished 21st, Jude Merrill 59th.
The freshmen races were also cut short to one lap, and instead of a traditional mass format, the freshmen did an individual time trial so they could be properly seeded for the staging of the second race of the season. The kids toughed it out through rain and hail, Kelley said.
Emery Kelley took first to be the new series leader. June Hamilton took sixth, Lily Egbert seventh, Clara Harris 12th and Cayla Lee 16th.
Among freshman boys, Jack Baker took fourth, Seth Sutton seventh, Ari Schuchman 19th, Micah Arbour 64th and Andrew Short 66th.
The second race of the season will be Sept. 9 at the CMC campus in Glenwood Springs.