The Salida High School boys’ soccer team started their season strong with a 4-0 victory against the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions Tuesday at home.
This victory made them happy and also showed them they have work to do, head coach Aaron Dobson said.
A few minutes into the game, senior Connor McConathy made a shot into the box, where sophomore Julian Daknis tapped it in for the Spartans’ first goal. A couple of minutes later sophomore Mateo Tressler scored on a pass from Daknis.
“That’s the kind of goal we want to create,” Dobson said of the second goal. “It was really good possession buildup and then it was just a tap in.”
Around 15 minutes into the game, sophomore Sam Jones scored an upper 90 into the top corner of the goal on an assist from McConathy.
“He hit that one just pure,” Dobson said. “He’s been working incredibly hard on finishing in general. That was just as pure a finish as you’re gonna get. That was really special to watch.”
Junior Felix Heeter said the energy at the beginning was his favorite part of the match. “We’ve got great potential for the season.”
“The first half for sure we dominated with possession,” senior Levi Starr agreed, but he added the team has a lot to work on with staying calm and making two touch passes.
The first half of the game, especially the first half hour, was the team’s strongest, Dobson said. “We found the width and space behind their backline and found good runs in the box.”
After the initial 30 minutes the team slowed down a little, however, and struggled to gain ground for a while. A couple of minutes into the second half, Daknis had a near shot that just barely went off the side netting.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Jones finally got free and made a shot that got blocked, but McConathy was able to tap it in for the final score.
After the match, the teams amicably went their separate ways, surprising some of the Spartans. “This is the first time we’ve had a match with CSCS that ended positively,” Starr said, describing the other team’s attitude as “peacefully aggressive,” compared to previous years.
Dobson said the match could have been smoother, mostly because he was trying out different lineups. “When you do that you kind of expect it won’t be as smooth as what your starting 11 will give you.
“I think we all know we missed some opportunities,” Dobson said. “We have to have better defensive shape. If we’re not tight by the next game we’re going to lose.” While the team is happy with the win, they also recognize they need to get to work right away, he said.
The soccer team next faces the Crested Butte Titans at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home.