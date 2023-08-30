While the Salida Spartans “had the most possession, they never got dangerous” and lost to Crested Butte Secondary at home Tuesday, 3-0.
Head Coach Aaron Dobson said, “we had three mistakes on defense and (Crested Butte) capitalized on every one of them. That’s how you lose 3-0.”
At halftime the score was 1-0 and Salida had dominated possession. In the second half, the ball stayed in the middle of the field, outside a few breakaways by both teams. Salida struggled to keep momentum all the way to the goal line.
Senior Connor McConathy said with the opportunities they had to score, he wished they could have finished.
“I had two good ones (shots) but I missed,” he said. “Overall as a team I think we had 5 or 6 (good shots on goal.)”
McConathy’s last shot on goal came after a ricocheted ball off the CB goalie. He drilled it, but it went wide.
“We need to work on staying composed in front of the goal,” he said. “We (also) need to work on not making so many defensive mistakes. They were stupid and could have been avoided.”
Dobson said the team “gave the game away” by playing “too deep” and not attacking on offense. “We need to correct these mistakes on the D line. We need to clear the ball and we’ll be fine. In soccer, if you miss clearing out a ball, it’s a goal. We need to be more technical on the back line.”
Adam McConathy, team videographer, said the game was “an improvement for sure” over their last game against Crested Butte when they lost 6-1. However, he lamented that the team “had sights on winning this game – we definitely had room to win. But it’s still a young team, they’ll grow and learn and it’ll be alright.”
Senior Deagan Clark said, “I think it went pretty good. We played in their half most of the game. We just need to work on communication and working together on transitions.”
He added that the team just needs to “keep their heads up and look to the next game” which will be home at 4 p.m. tomorrow against Alamosa.