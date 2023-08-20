Aspen Golf Course toughens Spartans

After a tough day Monday at Aspen, the Salida High School boys’ golf team was well prepared to romp Wednesday at the Tri-Peaks League tournament at Vanguard.
“Aspen was so difficult, and the kids performed to the best of their ability,” coach Phil Gardunio said, “but it was absolutely unreal.” The greens on the Aspen course were fast and hard, and the wind picked up part way through the day. Salida placed 14th with a score of 287.
On Monday, two players distanced themselves as the top two golfers, he said: juniors Avery Duquette and Vincent Mazzeo. Duquette and Mazzeo both carded 93 to place 36th, with their teammates sophomore Henry Sisneros at 101, 58th; junior Sam Jones at 105, tying for 61st with Eagle Valley; and freshman Scout Presley at 109, 66th.
“I just played my best,” Duquette said. “I think it (the course) made us stronger together.”
While Gardunio was worried about the team’s confidence coming out of the Aspen tournament, Duquette said that while the Vanguard course was difficult, playing at Aspen made them smarter about it, and their team came out on top, tying with Colorado Springs Christian School at 258.
“We can all play good, we can still win and be at the top of our game,” Duquette said. “I think we all feel really strong.” At Vanguard Duquette carded a 79, placing second, and Mazzeo 86 for eighth.
Sisneros was consistent in hitting in the low 90s, Gardunio said, which was helpful for the team as a whole. “Our third person is just as valuable as our first.” Sisneros scored a 93 at Vanguard, tying St Mary’s and Swink for 12th.
Presley continues to improve every week, Gardunio added. “Every tournament I could see his confidence grow.” Presley carded a 98, coming in 21st.
The team can work on their short game around the greens, Gardunio said. After their Cañon City tournament Thursday, they are playing today at Alamosa.