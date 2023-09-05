The Salida High School cross-country team shook off the rust Friday with their first meet of the season, the Arapahoe Invitational, seeing many improvements from last year’s times.
The freshman/sophomore girls placed third. The freshman/sophomore boys placed 13th. The boys varsity finished 12th. Unknown placement for the varsity girls.
The expectations were tempered given the fact that it was their first race, and temperatures were in the 90s, coach Kenny Wilcox said. The cross-country team prefers to race a little less and train more, he said, meaning some of their opposition will have raced three times before Salida has their first competition of the season.
“As expected, the times were not blazing today,” Wilcox said, although he noted several performances were still “eye-popping.” The race conditions last year were comparable to this year’s race, he said, which makes the team’s improvement stand out.
The Salida team was split among five different races. The freshman and sophomore girls made the biggest splash, Wilcox said. In a field of more than 300 athletes, all of Salida’s underclass girls finished in the top 35.
Colorado and national powerhouse Mountain Vista easily claimed the freshman/sophomore girls’ team title with 20 points, but after that Salida gave everyone else a serious run for their money, he said.
The Salida freshman/sophomore girls tallied 99 points for third place overall, only 12 points
behind Heritage High School and 37 points up on Thunder Ridge High School, both 5A schools.
Sophomore Olivia Guymon, Wilcox said, is making an early case for most improvement among the girls. “Olivia was one of the regulars at summer workouts and is showing a new level of focus.” A year ago, Guymon opened her season with a time of 30 minutes, 8 seconds at Arapahoe, now she placed 51st with a time of 24:57.
Wilcox noted that replacing Guymon with any of the scoring five in front of her would still land the team in third, however. “This is the type of depth most 3A programs can only dream about and it lives here in Chaffee County,” he said.
Only two athletes left Koevend Park with personal records, however – sophomores Orion Baxter and Carson McConathy.
Baxter battled for a spot inside the top 10 late in the race and is showing early signs that he is
ready to make that coveted freshman to sophomore leap, Wilcox said. McConathy also has made a huge bound. Having only run one race with the team in Gunnison with favorable conditions, after recovering from a broken wrist, McConathy went from 25:04 that race to 19:12 this year at Arapahoe.
“Neither my calculator nor my mind can handle numbers quite that ridiculous,” Wilcox said. “Carson’s improvement didn’t just happen by accident or by the fact that he now has a nice, new wrist,” Wilcox said, as McConathy ran nearly all summer and had begun to consistently get in 40-mile weeks.
Senior Cooper Hodge was only 27 seconds off a personal record, and Wilcox noted the significant improvement from his time last year.
Junior Zeke Wilcox set a new Colorado personal record of 16:22 to place second. His all-time PR is eight seconds faster at a lower-altitude race.
A year ago he had a tough race at Arapahoe, coach Wilcox said, but this year Zeke’s race was very even and he dramatically bettered his position where it counted.
“Even at the midpoint, Zeke was just inside the top 20, and when I saw him again with half a mile to go he had bumped all the way to fourth and was tracking down the frontrunners.”
Emily Beers of Air Academy won the girls’ varsity race in 18:44. There were 218 finishers in the girls’ varsity division. Air Academy also took the team title with 81 points. Colin Olson of Loveland topped the field with a 16:15 in the boys’ varsity race with 255 finishers.
Cross country is a sport of patience, Wilcox said. “Good things will come to those who persevere.”
The team next competes in the Joe Vigil Invitational Saturday on the Cattails Golf Course in Alamosa. There will certainly be good competition again, Wilcox said, but there will also be more schools similar in size to Salida and likely cooler temperatures.