Alex Fernandez, in his third year competing in the Beas Knees Citizens Race, emerged with a winning time of 32 minutes, 19 seconds.
Fernandez came in a group of 18 as a part of the Tri-Lake Runners team from Monument. The first female finisher, Aubrey Surage, is also part of the team.
The race is in honor of Bret Beasley, a local who died in 2017. Beasley was a trail advocate and U.S. Forest Service worker. Bret’s wife, Cari Beasley, has run in the race almost every year, organizer Kenny Wilcox recounted.
“A big part of his (Beasley’s) motivation was to create opportunities, not just for people who live here, but anybody and everybody who happened to find themselves in Colorado,” Wilcox said.
There were 58 total participants split evenly between men and women, which Wilcox said is the second highest turnout year apart from 2020 when Beas Knees one of the only races that didn’t shut down. “It’s been steadily growing each year.”
The youngest participant was 10-year-old Asher Wilcox, who placed 24th in 52:48, and the oldest was Julie Pankey, 69, whose time of 1:07:57 took 24th for women.
Surage has won this race a couple of times before, and she ran the National High School Trail Championships race her senior year of school. “I’ll keep doing it until I can’t anymore,” she said.
Her strategy is: “Don’t give up on the uphill no matter how much it hurts, and constantly press on the downhill.”
Fernandez had a similar approach. “You redline pretty hard on those uphills, but you know the downhills are coming.” Fernandez said he pummeled the first 5K, getting out as fast as he could.