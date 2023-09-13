Martha Shoup is back home in Salida after competing in the 2023 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, Aug. 7-13.
“Being a member of Team USA was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said. “It will be a lifetime memory infused with pride and camaraderie.”
More than 3,000 athletes, representing 21 countries, came together to test their training and mental fortitude in the competition. Shoup was on the Senior C team for ages 60 plus.
“The Senior C team won one gold, seven silver and four bronze medals,” Shoup said. “Team USA, incorporating all age groups, came in second in the total medal count behind Canada.”
The statement “What I focus on I will accomplish” is posted above Shoup’s desk and has been her guiding mantra in all areas of her life.
In February she was selected as one of 24 females and 24 male paddlers nationwide – which was unlikely for a woman living in the land-locked mountains of Colorado.
Relatively new to the sport, she began paddling dragon boats after being introduced to the sport in 2017 while visiting her mother in Florida. She then joined a paddling team in Denver and paddled on Sloan’s Lake.
Dragon boats are long boats with a dragon head affixed to the front and a tail at the back. The sport originated about 2,500 years ago in China and has been used historically by indigenous people for transportation. A drummer, seated in the back, communicates a cadence to synchronize the paddles.
Traditionally the Chinese festival was held around the summer solstice in honor of the mythical dragon. There are different stories about the origin, but dragon boat racing has long been a feature of Chinese festivals.
Shoup took a break from her private practice, Healing Oasis, helping clients with mental health and substance abuse concerns, to compete in the amateur event, which is similar to an Olympic competition. She left Denver International Airport on Aug. 2 and after 21 hours of travel landed in Bangkok Aug. 3. Next, she loaded onto a bus with her teammates and traveled three more hours to Pattaya, Thailand, where the competition was held.
“As exciting as the racing was, there were two other events that left lasting impressions with me,” she said. “First was the debut of the paradragons, the inaugural races for teams of athletes with physical and cognitive challenges. Their stroke technique and timing were impressive as each team demonstrated their commitment and perseverance paddling the race course.”
The second impressive event, Shoup said, was the unwavering determination of the 20-person Ukrainian team when their boat swamped at the end of their 2,000-meter race. With water to their waist and up to their armpits, they inched toward the finish line while the dragon head began to disappear, the steersperson steadfastly guided from the rear, and the drummer continued to beat a resolute cadence holding a floating drum.
“The crowd was with the Ukrainians all the way,” Shoup said. “It erupted with thunderous cheers and applause when the team completed their watery pursuit and crossed the finish line – a feat of mental resolve and dogged persistence paralleling their countrymen’s struggles at home engaged in an unsolicited war.”
Now back home in Salida, she’s returned to work and is proud of her accomplishments at the 2023 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.
Competitions are held every two years. Uncertain about the 2025 races that will be held in Germany, Shoup said, for now, “I’m just trying to get over the jet lag.”