Kyndra Johnson wins Ladies Golf Invitational

Salidan Kyndra Johnson won the first flight of the Salida Women’s Golf Association Ladies Invitational golf tournament with a 75 gross score, taking home $125 Thursday at Salida Golf Club.
Carol Reynolds took first place for net score with a 68, winning the same prize. Lora Ortega of Alamosa placed second in gross at 84, and Becky Hammer took second for net at 73. Both were awarded $90.
Ortega said it was her first time playing in this tournament, although she played at Salida a lot when she was in high school.
“I usually don’t play a lot of summer tournaments,” she said. “Playing competitions in summer helps me get prepared for school.” Ortega currently attends South Dakota School of Mines.
“Hole 2 was fun; I had a good scramble par there,” she said when asked her favorite part of the course.
Tami Smith took third in gross with 86, and Christy Gordon took third for net at 75, winning $60.
The tournament was an individual stroke play format. Prizes were the same in all flights.
“There’s very few ladies-only tournaments anymore, so this is well attended by people from all over,” Salida Golf Club pro Dow Stewart said. Twenty-nine of the 50 participants were from out of town.
This is the one tournament of the year in which the ladies tournament committee does most of the work, he added. It is also Stewart’s last Ladies Invitational, as he is retiring this year.
In the second flight, Sharon Edgerly took first with a gross of 93, and Anna Martellaro won net with a 71. Second place gross went to Janine Marr at 98, and Moe Shultz took second place net at 74. Edna Cardell took third for gross with 98, and Terry Stevens took third for net at 75.
Shirley Dominick won gross in the third flight at 104, with net going to Roni Martin at 73. Second place gross was awarded to Dody Schultz, carding 109, and Laura Clark took second for net at 77. Deb Gobin took third place for gross at 110, and Rohnda Moltz placed third for net with a 78.
In the fourth flight, Kathy Conry took first in gross with 112, and Mariann Goshert won net at 74. Kathy Carara took second in gross at 119, and Hunter Sydnor took second in net at 74. Third place gross went to Raedell Trueblood at 119, and third for net went to Mary Arnold, who carded 81.
Martellaro hit closest to the pin on hole 6/15, at 2 feet, 7 inches. Kelly Law took closest to the pin on hole 8/17 with 14 inches. Ortega hit the longest drive on hole 9/18 among those in Flights 1 and 2, and Becky Cookson drove the longest of Flights 3 and 4.
On hole 5/14 Cardell hit the longest drive of the first two flights, and Moltz hit the longest in the third and fourth flights.