The Chaffee County Clash ended hard for the Salida Spartan football team Thursday as they lost to the Buena Vista Demons 47-0 in Buena Vista.
The energy was electric, as fans from both north and south Chaffee County filled the Buena Vista High School stadium and flashes of lightning filled the sky, with standing room only on both sides of the field as the county rivalry raged.
“Proud of the guys,” Salida coach Matt Luttrell said. “Our defense is good enough to win games. Our offense needs to get out of the slumps and find a way to score.”
The Spartans got off to a rough start, fumbling the ball on their first snap, then getting a 5-yard penalty for false start on the second. The Demon defense forced Salida to punt, then blocked the kick before recovering in the end zone for their first touchdown to go up 7-0 with only a few minutes burned off the clock.
Salida took over on offense but again sputtered and punted. The Salida defense was able to stop the Demon powerhouse, taking over on downs.
The Spartans started moving down the field again, but a personal foul call set them back to third and 16, followed by an incomplete pass and Salida once more punting it away. Sophomore quarterback Caiven Lake ended up coming out after a hard hit sent him to the ground, and senior Braden Collins took over behind center.
Buena Vista was able to start marching down the field before the end of the first quarter was called. The Demons picked right back up, combining runs and passing to get the ball into the end zone and go up 14-0.
After a touchback on the kickoff, the Spartans took over on the 20 and marched it down to midfield before having to punt it away.
The Demons executed some key passes and were able to get the ball within the 20 with one second left on the clock before kicking a field goal to finish the first half up 17-0.
Buena Vista received the kickoff after halftime and started to move up the field before losing the ball on downs.
The Spartans took over but were intercepted on their first play, then had a personal foul called on them to take the ball half the distance to the goal, putting the Demons in scoring position. Junior running back Jacob Phelps ran it in for Buena Vista to put them ahead 24-0 with 6 minutes, 15 seconds left in the second quarter.
Both teams had two personal foul calls during the game.
Neither team accomplished much before the end of the quarter, but the Demons were able to put up a 42-yard field goal on fourth and 11 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, putting Buena Vista ahead 27-0.
The Spartans once again set themselves on their heels with back-to-back false start calls to put them at first and 20 deep in their own territory. After a couple of tries to get out of the hole, Salida had to punt again, and once again the Demons blocked the punt and recovered in the end zone to put the score at 34-0.
With their varsity still on the field, Buena Vista scored again but missed the point-after-touchdown to go up 40-0. The Demons scored one more time, with 1:30 left in the game, for the final score of 47-0.
“It hurts losing our starting quarterback, but our guys pulled together,” Luttrell said. “We’ll regroup and evaluate what we have.”
Lake’s condition was unknown at press time.
The Spartans will face off against Delta at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 for their first home game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.