Salida Rec Adult Softball League results, Marvin Park Field No. 1,
as of July 20:
Men’s League Records (Mondays):
Sanch Construction 7 - 1
50 Burger 6 - 1
Ace Hardware 2 - 6
Bloodline 0 - 7
Women's League Records (Tuesdays):
Wilkins Lumber 5 - 2
Cellar Wine & Spirits 4 - 3
Moonlight Pizza 2 - 4
Alpha Dog Care 2 - 4
Coed League Records (Wednesdays):
50 Burger 4 - 1
Crossfit Rippers 5 - 2
Picklebacks 3 - 2
Frequent Flyers 1 - 5
Fat Axes 2 – 5
Field Prep and Scorekeepers: Claudia Becker, Kristen Hanson, Tom Mountfort, Nicole Oubre, Tina Scardina, Bart Smith
Umpires: Shane Armenta, Mark Dean, Vince Pachelli
Management Support: Ryan Wiegman, recreation supervisor, Salida Rec