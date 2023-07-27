Salida Rec Adult Softball League results, Marvin Park Field No. 1,

as of July 20:

Men’s League Records (Mondays):

Sanch Construction 7 - 1

50 Burger  6 - 1

Ace Hardware  2 - 6

Bloodline  0 - 7

 

Women's League Records (Tuesdays):

Wilkins Lumber  5 - 2

Cellar Wine & Spirits  4 - 3

Moonlight Pizza  2 - 4

Alpha Dog Care  2 - 4

 

Coed League Records (Wednesdays):

50 Burger  4 - 1

Crossfit Rippers  5 - 2

Picklebacks  3 - 2

Frequent Flyers  1 - 5

Fat Axes  2 – 5

 

Field Prep and Scorekeepers:  Claudia Becker, Kristen Hanson, Tom Mountfort, Nicole Oubre, Tina Scardina, Bart Smith

Umpires:  Shane Armenta, Mark Dean, Vince Pachelli

Management Support:  Ryan Wiegman, recreation supervisor, Salida Rec