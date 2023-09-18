Both Salida and Buena Vista high school boys golf teams will compete in regionals today, play starts at 9 a.m. at Devil's Thumb Golf Club in Delta.
The 3A Chaffee County teams will compete against Aspen, Basalt, Cedaredge, Coal Ridge, Delta, Estes Park, Gunnison, Moffat City, Meeker, Ouray, Resurrection Christian, Telluride, Vail Christian, Vail Mountain and Woodland Park.
Each classification will host four regionals with the top two teams and top 13 individual finishers out of each regional advancing to the 2023 Colorado High School Boys Golf State Championships.
Hole-by-hole results will be available for each regional on iWanaMaker.com. A playoff subscription will be required to access the results.