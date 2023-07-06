Father, son win Salida Fourth of July golf tournament

The father and son team of Ron and Vinny Mazzeo won the Salida Golf Club’s Fourth of July Tournament Tuesday with a score of 55.4 in the first flight.
Vinny said it was a perfect day of golf, before Ron cut in to joke, “except for having to play with his dad. “No, it was a beautiful day, just perfect. Hardly any wind and a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July.”
The team of Ryan Taverna and Chris Dewberry won the second flight with a score of 55.8, while Chris and Jeff Thompson won the third flight with a 57.8. The fourth flight was won by Roni Martin and Raedell Trueblood with a 58.8.
Salida Golf Club pro Dow Stewart said it was a great tournament with lots of people, including one team that had come from as far away as Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tami Smith won the Closest to the Hole Award for the sixth hole, hitting within 61 inches. Mary Joe Hamilton won the Closest to the Hole Award for the eighth hole, at 22 inches.