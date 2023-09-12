Depth – that’s what’s for dinner, coach Kenny Wilcox said of the Joe Vigil cross-country race Saturday in Alamosa. The Salida High School boys’ team placed second at the race with 74 points, and the girls’ team was third with 116.
Although sickness and physical challenges affected some team members, the ones who were able to race came through with potential showing in their ability to pick up the slack. There were 172 in the girls’ race, 204 in the boys’.
On the boys’ team, junior Zeke Wilcox took first with a time of 16 minutes, 7 seconds – a personal record and 53 seconds faster than last year.
“It was gratifying to see Zeke get his first win in high school cross country,” coach Wilcox said. “He puts in the time, really concentrated on doing all the small things to be the best he can.” He added that as happy as Zeke was to come out on top, he was more happy to see how well his team did.
The Los Alamos Hilltoppers, 4A state champions from New Mexico, got the better of the Spartans Saturday, Wilcox said, although at the time he was more focused on how the team was matching up with Alamosa.
Historically, Alamosa cross country is one of the strongest programs in the state, Wilcox said. “They are consistently near the top, and that was true when they were in 4A and has remained true since they dropped to 3A in 2010.” The girls are currently ranked No. 1 and the boys No. 8 in 3A.
Salida beat Alamosa this time, but the Mean Moose are relentless and the team will see them again, Wilcox said.
Sophomore Jamie Hawley was the most improved of boys from last year at the Joe Vigil, even with a side stitch. Freshman Grayson Brown and sophomore Brendan Helland are new to the team, and their starting points, 152nd and 159th respectively, bode well considering where some of their teammates began, Wilcox said.
Senior Jack Landry went down to the wire with Rocky Ford’s Josh Snyder and Landry’s lean proved superior, Wilcox said. Snyder was the 3,200 and 1,600 champion in 1A track this past spring. Also, during Landry’s second-to-last race of his eighth-grade year, he placed 26th at the Eric Wolff Invitational. Josh Snyder won that race in 2019, 2:20 ahead of Landry in a race that was a little longer than 1.5 miles.
Of 19 scoring teams, the top five boys’ team scores were: Los Alamos 46, Salida 74, Taos 106, Alamosa 108 and Rocky Ford 155.
Even without two athletes who likely would have impacted the results, the Lady Spartans were able to overcome Gunnison in the No. 1-3 scoring positions.
Freshman Sam Hunt, sophomore Nora Paschall and junior Emerson Reed kept things close with the Lady Cowboys while sophomore Jayden Hillis and freshman Reagan Osness tilted things back in Salida’s favor in a big way at the 4, 5 positions, Wilcox said. Freshman Livia Blondeau and sophomore Olivia Guymon were hot on the heels of Gunnison’s fifth runner.
For the second week in a row, sophomore Savannah Landry was most improved from last year’s Joe Vigil to this year’s, and senior Kali Banghart has developed a much higher discomfort tolerance level, he said.
Gunnison’s Madelyn Stice, a state cross-country medalist in 2022, won individually in 18:46.
Of 15 scoring teams, the top five girls’ team scores were: Alamosa 39, Los Alamos 56, Salida 116, Gunnison 127 and Fountain Fort-Carson 138.
Salida Middle School also saw some action at the race. The girls’ team dominated the team competition and the boys’ team took the runnerup spot in the team standings.
The Spartans next race Saturday in Gunnison for the Mountaineer/Cowboy Invitational.