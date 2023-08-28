In their first football game of the season, the Salida High School Spartans went up against their rivals from Buena Vista Friday in the Demons’ territory, but they slipped in the second half to lose 22-0.
The Demons are a physical team and well coached, Spartan coach Matt Luttrell said before the game. The last time Salida beat them was in 2018, and last year was the closest game since then, when Salida lost 26-16.
“It was a great rivalry game,” Luttrell said. “Both teams did a great job on defense, and our kids were super dialed into it.” During the first half, the teams held each other scoreless.
There were numerous penalties for both teams, however, when they let their emotions get the best of them, Luttrell said.
Right before halftime, Salida junior Bryce Rodrigue made an interception with a 40-yard return, which Luttrell said was his favorite part. “Rodrigue came to play and did exactly what we expected from him,” he said. “Our offense finally came alive.”
Senior Ashton Walker hit senior Daniel Edgington with a long play action pass, and the Spartans got all the way down but couldn’t quite finish in the end zone. The sky opened up at halftime, but despite the rain, the teams came out again ready to go.
Midway through the third quarter, Buena Vista sophomore Eli Schuknecht scored the first touchdown to put the Demons ahead 7-0. Buena Vista scored twice more in the last quarter.
Edgington had a solid game overall, Luttrell said. Senior Abram Jones also ran the ball really well, he said, and got many yards after contact.
“We let our emotions of the rivalry get the best of us,” Luttrell said after the game. “The mission of our team is more important than just one game. We are in it for the long haul.” If the Spartans can fix some things for next week, they’ll be just fine, he said.
Both Salida activities director Marko Hahn and BV athletic director Adam Bright are working hard together to make the rivalry between Salida and Buena Vista more healthy, Luttrell said. “It’s a work in progress, but slowly we are getting there. SHS wishes BV the best luck this season and hope they stay healthy and do well.”