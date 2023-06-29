Salidan finds success at National Junior High Rodeo Association Championships

Salidan Casen Pridemore, 14, competed in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo from June 18 through June 24 in Perry, Georgia.
Pridemore earned his spot in the national competition in three events, chute dogging, tie-down roping and ribbon roping, for which he qualified with his partner Raelynn Bouet after placing in the top four in all three events in the Colorado State Championship May 25-29 in Moffat County.
Pridemore finished 11th in chute dogging and 12th in tie-down roping in the national competition in just his second season competing in the National Junior High Rodeo Association.
“I’ve been roping since I was 5 years old,” Pridemore said. “All that practice has paid off for where I am today.”
Pridemore also competed in his seventh-grade season and qualified for the state competition in his first year. However, this year was his first opportunity to go to the national competition.
This season, Pridemore had to deal with a football injury to his shoulder that took place in between the fall and spring rodeo seasons. The shoulder injury had about a four-month recovery period and required surgery to fix.
“It felt like it was 10,000 years because I just wanted to rodeo so bad,” Pridemore said.
Pridemore recovered from the injury a few weeks before the spring season was about to start. He did not miss an event as he was recovering from injury, but he had less than a month to prepare for the start of the next season.
Pridemore said when he began competing again during the spring season he didn’t feel like someone who had just come off a major surgery. “It felt like I was right back in it,” he said.
Of the four events Pridemore competed in during the Colorado State Finals, he finished in the top four in three – chute dogging, tie-down roping and ribbon roping with partner Raelynn Bouet. He also finished fifth in team roping, making him a top five finisher in all four of his events at the state championship.
This season was the first time Pridemore and Bouet competed together in the ribbon roping event, and their success is something that Pridemore valued. “It feels a lot better to share success with a partner than with yourself,” he said.
As he heads into high school after this summer, Pridemore said he intends to still compete in rodeos and play football. He said as he continues his rodeo career in high school he wants to keep improving, but he recognizes that with moving to a higher level of competition, there could be a learning curve.
“My expectation is just to go out there and have fun,” he said. “That’s what this sport is about, going out and having fun.”