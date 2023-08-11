The Salida Cyclones swim team placed second of 16 teams at the 2023 Scottie Aschermann Memorial Seasonal Club Championships Aug. 4-6 in Fort Morgan, which is the state championship competition for the club level.
This season is head coach Michelle Walker’s first year coaching. “It’s a very young team; it was the first time at state for most of the team,” Walker said.
Several Cyclones swimmers placed highly in their respective categories, including Ocean Shin, 12, who finished first and broke state records in 200-meter individual medley, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m free, 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 200m free and 100m individual medley. Shin also won the 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly and was named “Athlete of the Year,” which is awarded to only one male and one female swimmer at summer season state every year.
Walker said Colbie Brown, 13, also had a very impressive outing, taking first place in 100m fly and finishing second, only behind Shin, in 100m individual medley, 50m free, 100m free, 200m free, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m fly and 200m individual medley. Brown earned second highpoint in her age group at state, with Shin taking first highpoint.
Vivian Brown, 11, also posted great results, Walker said, as she finished first in 100m individual medley, 50m free, 100m free, 200m free, 50m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley and 50m breaststroke.
A couple of other Cyclones racers recorded No. 1 finishes in their respective age groups. Aleana Adams, 7, won the 100m free; Caleb Chariton, 12, won the 100m free; and Paige Foyle-Storey, 7, won in 100m individual medley.
Full results for the Salida Cyclones will be posted online.
Walker said she saw a lot of improvement over the year with the team, and it all showed in their performance at the state competition. “That’s kind of why I do it, that’s what keeps me addicted,” she said.
Walker also said it was her first time coaching at state. “It was a learning experience for me,” she said about this season. She said she was very proud of the level of success the team achieved this season, and she hopes to be back at state next year.
This season about 60 kids competed with the Salida Cyclones, ranging in age from 7 to 14. Walker said they are open to having more athletes next year, and those who wish to compete with the team next season must email Scott Sandell by April 1 at ssandell62@gmail.com.
The Cyclones do not have a maximum team size, and anyone ages 6-18 is welcome to join. The only requirement to join is that new members must be able to pass the skills outlined on the Red Cross Learn-to-Swim Level 3 final assessment, Walker said.