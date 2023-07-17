After a tie-breaking playoff in the two-person best ball format, Chase Federico and Roy Carlsen, both of Pueblo, won the Shavano Showdown Golf Tournament championship flight with a score of 126 Sunday at Salida Golf Club.
The second-place team was Kevin Jones and Colin Schrader, both of Alamosa, who won the tournament last year, Federico said.
“I made a birdie on 18 and then we beat ’em,” Federico said. Prior to the playoff, “we actually thought we were tied with the guys we were playing with, but they were one behind.”
“It was a blast getting to play a playoff,” he said. “At first they were just going to do a scorecard playoff, but we came in and asked about it, and head pro Dow (Stewart) let it happen. That was awesome.”
The prize for winning each flight was $700 for first place, $650 for second, $600 for third and $550 for fourth. There were 112 players, 73 of whom were from out of town, Stewart said. This is Salida’s biggest golf tournament of the year, he added.
“Sometimes it’s an old-home week, other times it’s a family affiliation. You can’t beat Salida,” Stewart said.
Two teams tied for third place in the championship flight with a 127 – Patrick Presley with Zach Tidechild and Bob Repola with Pat Engelbrecht.
In the first flight, Dave and Jon Chelf won with a 117, followed by Russ Johnson and Joe Anderson at 128, Trevor and Tyler Hunt at 131 and Dave Reekers and Anthony Buller at 133.
“I love coming back home to play with my friends and everyone I grew up with,” Reekers, who came to the tournament from Cañon City, said. He and Buller, who is now living in Westminster, haven’t played in this tournament, or together, in 25 years, the last time when both were in their early 20s, he said.
“We worked this tournament when we were kids as forecaddies, then we were caddies for a couple years, and then we actually got to play in it.” Reekers said his favorite part of the day was getting to see Tom Breunich, their old P.E. teacher, whom he described as an icon.
In the second flight, Kevin Hoyt and Manny Ochoa won, carding a 116. In second place, Zane Prante and Jamie Neubauer scored a 130, and Brian and Tami Smith scored a 132, as did Scott and Tom Breunich and partners Dan Carlson and Jack Drury.
Seth Watson and Chris Roberts won the third flight with a score of 123. Chris Bush and Tim Carducci took second, carding 124, followed by Mike Manci and Ryan Taverna in third at 128 and in fourth Joe Garcia and Don Young, 129.
Watson, from Cañon City, said he tries to play in all of the Salida tournaments and has been coming to Salida to play for the last 12 years. “This is my absolute favorite place to play,” he said.
The roughest spot for him, he said, was on hole 17 Saturday when he hit the ball into the water, but luckily got it out on a bogie. “That was the part where I really thought we might lose it,” he said. “That one made the difference.
“This is a really, really great event. I keep coming as long as they keep having it.”