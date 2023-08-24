The Salida High School boys’ soccer team has matured over the past year and now has the goal of working through the playoffs, coach Aaron Dobson said. To do that, they need to work on attacking.
This is Dobson’s second year as head coach, having taken over from Ben Oswald. A native Salidan, Dobson has deep roots in Salida High School soccer and also played on the youth club growing up.
Dobson started coaching with Oswald 12 years ago as an assistant coach. Currently, he also coaches the club competitive teams in the offseason. “I love Salida sports, the youth sports, getting to see kids grow up where I grew up. I wanted to give back to that,” he said.
When Dobson was a student athlete, he learned teamwork and discipline, he said. “The thing I love about soccer is it focuses kids to think and make decisions.” Teaching his students this is his aim, he said.
“I want to teach the kids more, see kids get better. We want to be a better attacking team this year,” he said. “Our plan is always to move the ball quickly, move the ball high on the field and capitalize on the other team’s mistakes.”
The team played a scrimmage a couple of weeks ago against Roaring Fork, which has been in the final eight for the last five years. The Spartans lost 3-1, but it was a very competitive game, Dobson said.
Atlas Preparatory Academy will likely be the toughest school in the league, Dobson said, and it has won the league for the last five years in a row. “They play a fast and physical game, and we need to be prepared for it.”
To the Spartans’ advantage, about 20 of the kids on this year’s team went to Costa Rica to play during the summer, he said, and they grew a lot as a team during that time.
“Last year we were super young. They’ve grown a lot. I think we’re going to be a much better and faster version of what we were last year,” Dobson said. Additionally, all of the freshmen on this year’s team also play in the club, meaning everyone on the team has experience.
“I think they’re capable of some things that will shock the state when it comes to 3A soccer,” Dobson said.
Sean Clark and Chad Gorby are the team’s assistant coaches.